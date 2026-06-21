THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES WE WERE LIED TO ABOUT THE 1800’S RESET!

DEADLY DEW WEAPONS were used to burn 1,000’s of beautiful buildings in the 1800’s to COVERUP the TRUTH.

If anyone thinks these massive concrete buildings were built using picks, shovels, horse & buggy’s they’re INSANE! Even children know our history is a bold faced lie!

Thank God! We’re in the END TIMES and hopefully in the very near future. Almighty God will put & end to this never ending con game.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…