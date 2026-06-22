Doug Sevey, president and CEO of Enseva: /https://www.businessinsider.com/data-center-owner-calls-out-google-project-iowa-palo-ocking articles to everyone you know 2026-6

The above link shows who Doug Sevey is. If anyone knows what these damn data centers are it’s Doug.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…