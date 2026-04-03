PROOF ARTEMIS IS FAKE! BUSSY ADMITTED THEY NEVER WENT TO THE MOON 7 THIS IS NO DIFFERENT WAKEUP!
ABOVE IS PROOF THIS LAST SPACE LAUNCH WAS FAKE!
PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity.
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
P.S No wonder those watching were over 2 miles away dah!
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