PROOF-AMERICAN DEADLY FOODS BANNED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD! WHY ARE YOU STILL EATING IT DAH?
HERE’S THE PROOF IF YOU NEED MORE CONVINCING! COPY & PAST INTO YOUR SEACH ENGINE—-https://hairanalysisnutrition.com/2023/05/36-foods-banned/
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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