You need to watch the above video to make sure you’re not fooled!

The the only way you’ll know realty is if you’ve given your life to JESUS and walk in the light of Almighty God. If you see this fake INVASION happening you must call on Jesus right then and there. He will reveal the TRUTH to you because He never lies!

Please send this video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…