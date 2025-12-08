THE BIBLE WARNS A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY NOW AND HUMANS WILL BELIEVE THE LIES OF SATAN, HIS DEMONS AND THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD.

It’s sad billions of humans are drunk on end less entertainment and aren’t prepared for satans endless deceptions coming on the earth right now.

People better repent and accept JESUS as their Lord & Savior now. The clock is ticking for hell on earth to explode right now.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era vet & truther…