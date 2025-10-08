Above is the 1915 worlds fair in San Francisco. Notice all the PAGAN STATUES in this film. Also notice all the TARTARIAN ARCHITECTURE in these beautiful buildings.

What the hell is going on here! In a matter of 9 years all those buildings were built when all that was available was picks, shovels and horse drawn wagons dah! You can fool some of the people some of the time but not all the people all the time! It’s clear the deadly 1906 earthquake was used to reset that era as was done several times before in humanity’s faked history.

Above is proof fires were set around the world fires were set around the world to reset humanity. What’s the odds of this happening at one time? I have a real problem here. How did the SATANIC ELITE acquire tremendous power in such a short time? We’re told TARTARIA had super advanced technology so How did the OCCULT ELITE become far more powerful during that time. There can be only one answer and that is! An ALIEN DEMON race had to provide the tools for the ELITE to over power the TARTARIANS at the time.

It really shocks me everyone is fighting over stupid crap and not realizing, the western nations are now being DESTROYED FROM WITHIN with the flooding of countless ILLEGALS into their countries. The bible clearly warns A VEIL OF DELUSION is cast over HUMANITY now that we’ve entered the END TIMES.

Not long from now, the STOCK (CON) MARKET will flip and this will leave BILLIONS of HUMANS instantly BANKRUPT. It’s then CIVIL WAR could very well EXPLODE in America because preppers will protect their possessions and their lives.

The SATANIC ELITE do not give a damn about you! They want you and I dead so they’ll have complete control of the world. All wars have been designed to eliminate the competition. History is now repeating itself once again! This article proves we’ve been lied to and we must prepare for the wicked times coming apon humanity!

Please snd this article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam veteran & truther…