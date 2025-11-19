THE ABOVER VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

I’ve said that FAME & FORTUNE in this EVIL WORLD will destroy humans. All one has to do is look at the CORRUPT ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY that’s destroyed countless human beings over the years.

I believe Donna Presley because she’s exposed the TRUTH without hatred. She’s proved that TRUTH will also be exposed in the end.

We’re living in the END TIMES of humanity now. If you want to survive don’t get caught up in all the insanity. Keep your eyes focused on Jesus because sheer hell is coming to the world in short order…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…