FRANCES SWAGGART is no better than Jimmy was. She covered his endless crimes (including ADULTERY & PORN) all for fame and fortune. There’s a video on the internet accusing Frances of having Donnie out of wedlock and he wasn’t Jimmy’s real son. I won’t comment further because proven facts haven’t surfaced yet. Frances is drawing a salary of at least $350.000 a year. Jimmy was drawing around $275.000 a year.

It was insane after he fell the first time Jimmy went out and acquired 5 Mercedes Benz’s for the family. Jimmy said it was a gift from the ministry dah! Past employees of the ministry have said Frances was hell to work for. They said she would fire anyone if she had a bad hair day dah!

Here’s the real Frances flashing SATANS DEVIL SIGN. She’s what the Indian’s would have a FORK TONGUE meaning she’s a pathological liar.

The above video called DEFENDING DEVILS, Frances & Donnie Swaggart lie about the DEVIL SIGN being a note in the music scale. They claim Jimmy said it but that was a bold face lie as the above video proves!

The above shocking video exposes Frances lie that she had knee surgery when in fact it was a facelift. Jimmy jokes about it which is sheer evil.

The above shocking video exposes Frances bold face lie about her face lift.

There’s a sucker born every day and evidently Jimmy Swaggart followers bought into this evil scheme of hers. All faces had to say is she had face surgery and Jimmy’s record sales paid for it dah! This shows once again how Frances chose to LIE instead of telling the truth.

Unbeknown to most donors of the ministry Frances had her mansion remolded a few years ago to a tune over over 100,000. If that wasn’t bad enough, Jimmy had all the ministry buildings overhauled cost several more millions of dollars. All this when the Swaggarts claim SHARATHON only pays for air time for SBN=666 dah!

So far since Jimmy’s death the Swaggart empire has brought in several million more dollars. Evidently, the old and new donors haven’t learned their lesson about Jimmy’s corrupt ministry. It seems they’re trying to buy they way into heaven. The bible commands followers to research the truth. It also warns their will be countless false prophets in these “END TIMES.”

Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. Matthew 7:15

DON’T YOU BE ANOTHER SUCKER ENRICHING THIS EVIL MINISTRY!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era vet & truther…