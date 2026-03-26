HERE’S THE ARTICLE: https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/vatican-meeting-occult-practices-spiritual-concerns-1787629

This is yet another proof we are living in the END TIMES of HUMANITY. Satan has total control of the world now and only DIVINE INTERVENTION will stop this out of control wickedness now.

Sadly, most of humanity has been taken over by the dark side and can’t be saved now.

Plese send this warning video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…