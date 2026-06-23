It’s now 7 A.m. and these fake clouds have plastered the shies here in DEADLY CHEMTRAIL MONTANA.

Isn’t it amazing! No sound of & airplane engine as these nasty chemicals suddenly pop up over the place I live. Besides what’s in the above photo the only other identity revealed is the obnoxious horrific deadly smell in the once pure air here.

We have no factories belching out poisonous fumes into the air here. With a torn of 5,000 we have no traffic jams at 6:00 A.M. to pollute the air with auto emissions dah! There’s no planes in the sky this morning from our tiny airport here. Oh yes! There are a few planes that fly over and spray us as well. The private companies love to pray the INDIAN’S and there living here with additional poison to insure we get CANCER in the near future.

If you don’t think the SATANIC ELITE don’t have access to CLOAKING (INVISIBLE) PLANES you’re a fool. I’ve proven it here on my SUBSTACK videos. Like I have to wear a gas mask virtually every time I go outside now.

That’s me a few days ago sad to say. By the way, the deadly toxins being sprayed on me burns the hell out of my eyes and makes me cough all the time. If these DEADLY SPRAYS can do this imagine what they’re doing to a persons longs over a period of time dah!

I’ve mentioned before, here in Polson, Mt. we’ve been DEADLY CHEMTRAILED for the 8 years my wife and I have lived here now. Rest assure! We are a TARGET for a DEW WEAPON in the near future. Can you imagine the TONS of DEADLY FLAMMABLE CHEMICALS laying cross this once beautiful land now?

WE have a largest lake west of the Mississippi here! We have a damn here and a DEADLY DATA CENTER has been approved for our damn. This is another DEADLY TOOL the SATANIC ELITE use to DESTROY AMERICAN’S NOW.

It really amazes me how the people here go about their daily lives IGNORING the DEADLY SMELLS HERE! Even my wife is beginning to be impacted by the NEW DEADLY SMELLS HERE. This is another WARNING FOR GOD humanity is indeed under a VEIL OF DELUSION now!

The next time you look up at the sky and see these DEADLY CHEMICAL CLOUDS remember they ARE NOT REAL CLOUDS! I’m now noticing some of these DEADLY CHEMICAL CLOUDS actually transform into clouds. Evidently, the EVIL BASTARDS controlling the world have now perfected their DEADLY SPRAYS to look like clouds to FOOL you and I.

By the way, when I see the fake clouds in the above photo, I know these monsters and creating another DEADLY TORNADO/FLOODING STORM, too MURDER more humans and DESTROY their precious properties. The reason the INSANE ELITE have flooded your programmed tv, spy computer and tracking cellphone with non stop ads and other forms of non stop SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, is to keep you OCCUPIED when they program you with their non stop EVIL.

I don’t have much hope for humanity now. They’re still spending money for useless entertainment while destroying America and other parts of the world now. Only a fool would believe there’s no such thing as BIBLICAL PROPHECY now. The WARNING SIGNS are all around us now!

PREP-PRAY AND PREPARE FOR HELL ON EARTH RIGHT AT OUR DOORS NOW…

Please send this WAKEUP CALL to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…