Above in the middle wearing the army uniform and smoking the cigar is infamous Poker Alice.

Above is old and younger Poker Alice!

Alive Iver’s came from England in the 1800’s. As time progressed, she became one of the most historic figures in the “Old West.” She was given the name “Poker Alice because she was one of the most skilled Faro gamblers of her time. Alice was a prostitute, brothel owner and gun slinger as well.

Alice befriended Bob Ford who was accused of murdering Jesse James. According to Alice, Bob Ford told her he didn’t shoot Jesse. Who knows what the truth was because just as now! In this seedy side of life everyone lied, stole and killed each other just as in today’s corrupt world.

This amazing book is a real page turner. It exposes the dark side of the “old West” like never before. It reflects the utterly raw side of life back in the 1800’s. Now then, side bak and take the true journey of you life from a corrupt woman’s point of view for free.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.