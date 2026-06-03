PLEASE COPY & PATE THIS PETITION LINK ON FACEBOOK AND SIGN IT!

I’M PLEADING FOR YOU TO HELP US HERE ON THE INDIAN RESERVATION PROTECTING INDIAN RIGHTS HERE…

https://www.change.org/p/say-no-to-a-i-data-centers-in-mt?recruiter=1013354151&recruited_by_id=caa04820-f9a6-11e9-a5e6-eb6bb697b9bc&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard&utm_medium=copylink&share_id=y5QVgkLJTv

My wife and I have lived here in Polson for 8 years now and are fighting to block the DEMONIC DATA CENTER the Indian council approved and the governor also approved it as well in 2022. Here’s the Indian Council website if you want to e mail them:

https://cskt.org/

I’m really shocked the Indian council approved this DEMONIC DATA CENTER without informing all the residents of Polson, MT. WHERE IN THE HELL ARE THEIR RIGHTS?

Please watch this video about just how deadly the DATA CENTERS ARE:

The Indian Council wasn’t informed that this DEMONIC DATA CENTER would provide NO JOBS, poison beautiful Flathead Lake (LARGEST LAKE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI) cause harmful sounds to emit from the data center, spy on local residents and EXPODE WATER AND ELECTRICITY PRICES HERE.

It’s time the Indian Council BLOCK THIS EVIL DATA CENTER NOW!

Please help us to bring to light this evil problem even though you don’t live here. This is now the fight for all Americans not just Indian’s.

Haven’t Americans been shafted enough by our LOCAL, STATE and FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NOW?

ALL AMERICA IS FIGHTING FOR ITS VERY LIVE NOW…

PLEAS E SIGN THE ABOVE PETITION…

GOB BLESS!

Rick

DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER.