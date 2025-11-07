ABOVE SONG TELLS ME THEY’RE TRYING TO GET PEOPLE TO WAKEUP!

THE ABOVE MUSIC EXPRESSES ALL THE DEEP PAIN OF DYING HUMANITY!

ABOVE MUSIC TELLS ME BLOODY WAR ONLY BRINGS ENDLESS PAIN & HARDSHIP!

ABOVE MUSIC TELLS ME IT’S TIME TO BRING DOWN THE EVIL SYSTEM THAT HAS CONTROLLED HUMANITY FOR 1,000’S OF YEARS NOW!

I’m blessed to have been born in the late 1940’s! It was then when real music had spirit and exposed the intense pain and hardship of this evil world. In their own special way, the creators tried to get humanity to WAKEUP! Sadly though, the SATANIC ELITE till holds a death grip of humanity.

These EVIL BASTARDS changed the FREQUENCY OF MUSIC to usher in the SATANIC AGE humanity is now confronted with now. We truly are living in the END TIMES NOW! Non stop HATRED is spewed upon righteous human beings today. One has to shelter in place for any peace of mind. The peace & harmony I knew growing up has been destroyed.

There’s only one way to go now for Godly human beings and that’s either by a RAPTURE or death. Humanity can no longer be saved because their sheer hatred has now destroyed what little pure life existed. DEMONIC SATANISM has placed a stranglehold on all realty now. Thank God our CREATOR put in safeguards to combat this runaway evil. He created balance to offset this PLAGUE of INSANITY.

KARMA or WHAT ONE SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP, EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT, is the deciding factor in our realty. The 10 COMMANDMENTS has been written in virtually all ANCIENT RELIGIONS of the world. This means it’s the TRUTH!

I know the sheer evil of this FALLEN WORLD is totally out of control! However, it’s not going to last much longer! The scales of balance have been weighted now. This is why EARTHQUAKES, DEADLY FLOODS, VOLCANOS EXPLODING NOW, MASSIVE FIRE STORMS AND OTHER deadly DISASTERS ARE HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

World War 3 is happening via COLD WARS throughout the world now. The STOCK (CON) MARKET is held up by ENDLESS FAKE NUMBERS. It’s also happening in SLOW MOTION because humanity is too OBSESSED with HATRED to see the handwriting on the way now. There’s going to be a RUN on the BANKS and grocery stores as well in the very near future.

DEADLY SUPERNATURAL JUDGEMENT IS NOW BEGINNING! Humanity had a chance to REPENT and they chose EVIL instead. The SUN is exploding right now and that’s not by accident! Humanity hasn’t SEEN or FELT the WRATH of ALMIGHTY GOD but it’s on the way just the same. America is END TIME BABYLON and the clock is ticking.

ARE YOU AWAKE or WILL YOU BE CONSUMED BY SHEER GREED and HATRED BEFORE YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH?

THE CHOICE IS YOURS!

RICK

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…