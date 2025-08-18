Pentagon Vaccine Development

Unsealed documents from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) reveal that the Pentagon has been advancing a "self-spreading vaccine" program, which critics warn could permanently alter human DNA and spread without consent. The program, part of DARPA’s INTERCEPT initiative, involves Therapeutic Interfering Particles (TIPs)—genetically engineered viruses designed to replicate and transmit immunity through populations like a virus. These TIPs function as "tiny Trojan horses," carrying genetic material between individuals.

Animal trials have reportedly succeeded, and the next phase involves testing on terminally ill humans, specifically HIV patients, by injecting them with TIPs engineered for HIV. The biotech company Autonomous Therapeutics, led by co-founder Leor Weinberger, has already demonstrated the technology in rhesus monkeys. The Pentagon awarded the company a contract in 2016 to develop biological systems for studying pathogen evolution.

Critics, including the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), argue that once released, such vaccines cannot be contained or recalled, posing irreversible risks of uncontrolled spread, genetic recombination, and cross-generational transmission. They emphasize the lack of informed consent for those potentially exposed and warn of catastrophic consequences, including unintended mutations and permanent integration into the human genome.

Proponents suggest self-spreading vaccines could prevent pandemics by rapidly immunizing populations, particularly against diseases like Ebola or rabies in animal reservoirs. However, biosecurity experts caution that research into enhancing viral transmissibility—even for benign purposes—could inadvertently enable the development of pandemic-capable pathogens or be misused by malicious actors.

While self-spreading vaccines have been explored in veterinary contexts for decades, military-backed human-focused research has intensified in recent years, raising ethical and safety concerns about oversight and public transparency. ICAN has filed a lawsuit to obtain all DARPA INTERCEPT reports, citing a dangerous convergence between medical intervention and uncontrolled biological release.

DARPA’s INTERCEPT program is among the most prominent and most controversial military-backed efforts to date.

ICAN is now taking legal action to stop the program.

The Texas-based watchdog has filed a lawsuit to obtain all DARPA INTERCEPT reports and warns that the research represents a “dangerous blurring” between medical treatment and uncontrolled biological release.

ICAN has a history of forcing transparency from government health agencies.

In 2022, it won a lawsuit compelling the CDC to release its V-safe Covid “vaccine” monitoring data, revealing that 7.7% of users sought medical care after vaccination and roughly one-quarter experienced side effects severe enough to disrupt daily activities.

In 2023, ICAN also uncovered internal military findings from early 2021 showing Covid “vaccines” were losing effectiveness rapidly, especially among older adults.

However, the CDC and FDA never made these findings public.

The new DARPA documents add to mounting fears that powerful government agencies and their contractors are pushing forward high-risk biotechnology with little public debate, minimal oversight, and no genuine consent from those who could be exposed.

