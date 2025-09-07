For those with eyes to see it’s clear all of us have been lied to from birth! The Video here makes it perfectly clear everything we’ve been told from birth is a damn lie.

Of course the average person wouldn’t know this because he or she never bothered to take the time to do real research. I knew things were not right in the early 1970’s when I began investigating what the real truth was in life. It really amazes me how the SATANIC ELITE via the DEMONIC ROTHCHILD’S were able to pull off this vast con-game.

It’s really heartbreaking thousands of beautiful building were blown up to make way for SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER we have now unfortunately. If one studies BIBLICAL PROPHECY, he or she soon realizes there’s no hope for humanity now. Human beings have become far to evil to save the life we once had.

The complete breakdown of the legal and political system has now destroyed any hope of redeeming society as we now know it. If that wasn’t bad enough, humanity has been under a STRONG DELUSION for several decades now. Matthew 24 in the bible warns of what it will be like in these END TIMES we’re now living in.

The world’s financial system will flip any day now and that will usher in the SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. This one act will imprison all humanity financially. He or she will not be able to BUY or SELL without a MARK, Revelation, 13:16-18. The CRYPTO CON GAME will capture everyone’s money and track it 24/7.

The individuals who put their money into GOLD or SILVER will havew control of their money to some extent. They also needed to store up food and have armed protection to prepare for total MARTIAL LAW that’s coming any day now. Your neighbors who you thought were your friends will turn on you and rape, rob and murder you and your loved ones to steal what you have. Don’t take my word for this. wait and see what happens when the collapse suddenly hits humanity.

Please send this critical information to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP those individuals that have no idea the sheer hell coming in short order!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…