IT’S SAD THE AVERAGE PERSON, IS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SPORTS AND OTHER SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, RATHER THAN FACE OUR END TIMES NOW.

It’s insane! Even here in little Polson, MT the average person blocks out the non stop deadly chemtrail planes flying over head day and night here. for over 10+ years we’ve been DEADLY CHEMTRAILED DAY AND NIGHT NEVER CEASING.

I believe it has something to do with it’s the largest lake West of the Mississippi. The satanic controllers want to insure that vital lake stays poisoned! I filter my water and before it’s pumped into my holding jar, the water is cloudy coming out of the sink. In fact! Many times when my wife or I turn on the fauct, the water smells life raw waste.

The food, water and is has now been POISONED. All disasters are now man made if you want to believe it or not. Believe me! When DIVINE INTERVENTION does finaally step in, it will make what the satanic elite conjure up will look like child’s play.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…