THE ABOVE VIDEO IS PROOF SATAN CONTROLS ALL OF THE WORLD NOW!

In Matthew 24 JESUS clearly WARNS His believer’s he or she will be hunted down and murdered in the END TIMES we’re now living in! This means you better have preps, guns and precious metals if you want to SURVIVE in these DANGEROUS TIMES we’re now living in.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…