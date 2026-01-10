THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD MAKE YOU MAD AS HELL!

Your STOLEN TAX DOLLARS are funding ILLEGALS by 1 1/2 TRILLION $$$ a year, so he or she can live for free in America. In turn, ELDERLY AMERICANS are loosing their homes because of EXPLODING RENT or HOUSE PAYMENTS.

This is SHEER EVIL! The elderly worked hard all their lives just to get screwed by America’s CORRUPT POLITICIANS. it’s time for CIVIL WAR NOW! This out of control government needs to be shut down now! Even the state & local governments are corrupt as hell! American’s either FIGHT NOW or he or she will be dragged to a CONCENTRATION CAMP in the very near future!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the on❤️ly way to WAKEUP humanity before it’s too late now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…