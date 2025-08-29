Thank God this evil entity was blown-up! It was anti human and served a SATANIC purpose!

We know the DEMONIC ELITE who control the populations of the world hate humanity. They serve none other than LUCIFER/SATAN and are hell bent on murdering all of us now.

It seems to me the ELITE had the Georgia guide stones destroyed because, too much attention was being placed upon 500 million or less humans were going to be allowed on planet earth. Sadly though, not enough humans have woken up to realize he or she is in danger of being eliminated on this evil planet.

The deadly covid death shot eliminated 30 million people by some estimates the last few years and more are dying each day now. This was just the first phase! The DEMONIC ELITE have a deadlier vaccine waiting in the wings now. In my opinion it will be released through the DEADLY CHEMTRAILS IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

Unfortunately, the the DEADLY COVID VAX is being injected in the food supply right now. There’s no way to escape the DEEP STATES DEADLY GRIP UPON HUMANITY. They have a thousand ways to get rid of humanity.

This isn why it’s critical for one to give their life to Jesus now. It’s the only way one can enter heaven when he or she draws thir last breath.

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way we can wakeup humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…