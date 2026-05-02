THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD MAKE YOUR BLOOD BOIL!

I was on food stamps one time 40 years ago and my wife have never been on them. These obese people with several children made by different fathers were using govt. handouts as a business. They buy drugs, alcohol and buy sex with thes tax payer funds. They also sell the stamps as well.

That’s come to & end now for these worthless people thank God. Now our out of control government needs to end the trillion dollar $$$ payout to all the damn illegals get free tax payer checks. I’ve worked for over 50 years doing countless jobs so i wouldn’t be on the dirty streets of America.

Wait until the stores go empty by 2027. If you think people are insane now wait until that happens. These lazy insane humans will be coming after the rest of us then. you better have guns and food. no one is coming to save you when America goes nuts not long from now.

Please send this shocking video o everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…