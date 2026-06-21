The above 2 videos prove one thing. Our so called history has been controlled by a SATANIC HUMAN SACRIFICE CABAL for 1,000’s of years now. One & honest researcher tries to EXPOSE TRUTH, he or she is DESTROYED FINANCIALLY and or their REPUTATION IS SHATTERED. If the person still will not shut their mouth then a STAGED SUICIDE ELIMINATES the individual.

This vividly clear with the recent 13 scientists who disappeared or their deaths were staged to look like suicides. A few others just disappeared like magic dah! One must understand, ever since the fallen angels came down and corrupted human women. All knowledge has been corrupted in one form or another on this god forsaken planet.

Since the so called founding of America, all of our watered down history has been tightly controlled by the SATANIC FREEMASONS and ILLUMINATI and their HENCHMEN & WOMEN. When you watch the first video you’ll begin to realize all history has been FRAGMENTED to hide the TRUTH!

The fact that virtually the same story appears in countless other histories throughout the truth. It proves although the same fragmented story appears elsewhere throughout time. Nimrod by more than one name has proven this GIANT did exist in the past.

What’s more frightening is the SATANIC ELITE are now trying to revive this monster of a GIANT. Of course, it won’t happen until SATAN enters into him in the very near future. We don’t know if this happens when he appears or afterwords. This will be part of the GREAT DECEPTION humanity falls for not long from now.

In the end! The only thing we can take for granted is faith in Almighty God. The CORRUPT FREEMASON ELITE created the DISHONEST SMITHSONIAN ENTITY. This so called historical research has covered up GIANT SKELETONS and 1,000’s of other historical treasures in the past couple hundred years. Why anyone would believe anything this government entity tells us are nothing but fables!

Remember! WE LIVE IN THE END TIMES NOW! Nothing can be taken for granted except your faith in Almighty God.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you kow & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…