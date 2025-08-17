In my opinion, Nikola received his inventions from & angel of Almighty God.

Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Hebrews 13:2

The above Scripture (other biblical Scriptures as well) proves there are Godly Angels that roam the earth from time to time. One must remember, Nikola’s father was a preacher. Nikola was well versed in BIBLICAL SCRIPTURES. He also knew BIBLICAl PROPHECY and was well aware of what was coming in the END TIMES HUMANITY is now living in.

Nikola’s tragic life fully exposes the SATANIC ELITE efforts to destroy this amazing inventor. We know the elite will murder anyone who gets in their way. Countless human beings have been MURDERED so this EVIL ELITE can control the earth and all who are born into it.

These EVIL BASTARDS are using DEADLY CHEMTRAILING to slow kill countless human beings right now. DEMONIC DEMONS control them and some braindead human being follow along, never discovering they’re being played for a fool in the end. This includes LYING POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS and MEGA PREACHERS to name a few individuals.

I blame the TRUMP family for stealing Nikola Teslas’s fantastic inventions. Of course, the SATANIC CIA hand a hand in this I believe murdering Tesla. Remember they were behind the JFK ASSASSINATION AS WELL. Although NIKOLA suffered in life, he’s now hailed as the mos famous inventor of our current era.

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way we can wakeup lost humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…