e t

THE NEW VEHICLES ARE JUNK! IF THAT’S NOT BAD EVOUGH THE AVERAGE NEW CAR IS NOW $50 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

I drive a 2000 Japanese car. I bought it 2nd hand and have kept it mechanically in great shape. It does have a new engine because a mechanic forgot to put oil in it and the original engine blew up dah!

Keep your car and make sure when it needs fixing you fix it! Do not drive your car unless you have to. The more you drive the sooner your car will wear out. My wife and I drive to the store twice a month and that’s it. Remember this! Cars are designed to break so you can pump never ending money into them. They are the poorest investment you’ll ever make.

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WKEUP humanity now.

Rik

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…