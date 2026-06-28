THE ABOVE VIDEO IS WHY I SHUT DOWN MY YOUTUBE 3 YEARS AGO! I WILL GETTING HUNDRED’S OF THOUSANDS OF VIEWS AND RECEIVING ©COPYRIGHTS EVERY DAY BECAUSE OF MY FREE VIDEOS. I PRODUCED THEM UNDER (FAIR USE) WHICH IS CLEARLY A JOKE DAH!

By the way, do you know why one can’t play a video more than 9 seconds without getting a hit on YOUTUBE? Nine is a SATANIC NUMBER! Just as 33 or 66. Isn’t it amazing now in one form or another 33 is represented of something happening in the world today. 33 reflects the OCCULT FREEMASON INITIATION BY THE WAY.

It doesn’t matter if the real number of lets say deaths in & earthquake. there’s always a 33 or 66 in the number somewhere. This proves FREEMASON SATANISTS are controlling world events RIGHT NOW!

Youtube is clearly a SATANIST ENTITY as is it’s parent out of control corporation GOOGLE.

Don’t think for one minute the OUT OF CONTROL CENSORSHIP will fade away. Humanity has entered the END TIMES NOW! This means SATAN has complete control over all humanity right now. That being said, just like what NAZI GERMANY did to millions of innocent human beings then. We in turn will face endless persecution and even MURDER at some point in time going forth now.

Read Matthew 24 if you want to know what Jesus said concerning these END TIMES humanity is now living in today. It won’t be long before all TRUTHERS are BLACKBALLED from the controlled internet. SATAN cannot allow REAL TRUTH to exist in his OCCULT ONE WORLD ORDER NOW!

In some parts of the world the bible is now being banned like Canada for one example. Even on this platform some of my photos have been CENSORED. This is yet another WARNING SIGNAL the end of BABYLON AMERICA is rapidly approaching now!

PLEASE SEND THIS WARNING TON EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…