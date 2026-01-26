TRULY & INSANE EVIL VIDEO ABOVE.

I hope you now realizing the monsters who’ve always controlled the world were and are INSANE! If one has researched the true history of the world, he or she realizes there’s always been PSYCHOPATHS that’s controlled humanity all alone the way.

This is why nothing can be taken for granted in life and we must have armed protection so our lives aren’t snuffed out in & instant. I know! There will be those who say Almighty God will protect them in a crises. However, where was the protection for the believer’s in Jesus who were ripped apart by the lions in the Roman arenas?

Where was th protection for all the apostles but one who died tragic deaths? Where was the protection for the millions of believer’s in Jesus during the Holocaust? Jesus warned us to sell our garments and buy swords! Remember this! God acts in his time not ours. That being the case, everyone should prepare to defend themselves in the END TIMES were now living in today. All the signs are around us for those with the eyes to see now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…