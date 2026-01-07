MYSTERY OF TARTARIA SELF POWERING LOCOMOTIVES EXPOSED!
WAKEUP!
THE SHOCKING VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!
We cannot understand how our past was COVERED UP unless we look at the proof. That’s why I’ve made it the rest of my life’s work to EXPOSE as much of TARTARIA as I can.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.