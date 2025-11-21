HERE’S THE FREE LINK TO MY BOOK: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/40xr5yizn56z6kivw3yiz/2019-JFK-COUP-D-ETAT-EXPOSED.pdf?rlkey

Note: In 1992 I began my quest to unveil the real truth concerning the JFK Assassination. Along the way I corresponded with James Tague (injured near the underpass on 11/22/63), Jim Marrs (historic researcher who investigated the murder) and James Sutton Files (the mafia hitman who delivered the deadly head wound to JFK behind the picket fence). I spent 1,000’s of hours researching and making photos and videos about this tragic subject in the last 35+ years. My shocking revelations come from past and present researchers who in one way or another, they put their lives on the line to expose America’s treasonous actions to kill truth as we now know. I believe this book exposes 95% of the JFK murder. However, the complete truth will never be known so long as the remaining documents, photos and videos are still held under national security. sadly, countless documents have been altered or destroyed along the way. Photos and videos have also been altered, destroyed or they’ve simply disappeared. It’s shocking to me 62+ years later this deliberate conspiracy has been allowed to fester like & open would not being allowed to heal for a nation who no longer trust the our corrupt government, the lying MSM media or the dishonest corporate leaders who play the public as willing fools. The nation will never heal so long as unchecked corruption goes amuck. A few years ago director Oliver Stone reviewed my book for his documentary. I warned him that if he used any of the material in my book, the CORRUPT CIA might come after him. Needless to say, there was no mention of my work when he released the documentary.

