IT’S CLEARLY EVIDENT MOST OF HUMANITY IS BEYOND WAKING UP NOW!

He or she has been programmed to the point, where they’re beyond seeing the sheer hell coming upon the earth right now in short order. The hateful SATANIC ELITE always murder the one’s who could set humans free. Since the fall of man SATAN has controlled this evil planet through evil humans!

Now then! Corrupt Trump knows he has to seize Iran in oner to usher in SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER. It would not shock me if Iran does fall to EVIL TRUMP. That being said, it will most likely cause the downfall of America as well. Babylon America has to fall as well they way things are playing out in our END TIMES NOW!

Here in CHEMTRAIL MONTANA the DEADLY CHEMTRAILING is still going on 24/7. It wouldn’t surprise me if countless human’s start dropping dead here. Montana stinks all the time now and the SICKENING AIR is making people sick now. If Jesus doesn’t return soon here all of us will be dead in my opinion. When my wife and I get up we’re weak from the DEADLY CHEMTRAILING!

Who wants to live in this GOD FORSAKEN WORLD NOW! The FUTURE IS DEAD! COME QUICKLY JESUS…

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…