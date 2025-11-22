Dorothy Killgallen was a top notch reporter and met with mafia Jack Ruby before he died in jail. What Ruby told her got him murdered with a fast acting cancer bio-weapon. Dorothy was working on a story that would blow the JFK murder wide open. Like the old saying go, loose lips sink ships caught up with Dorothy. She was murdered with drugs not long after.

As if he death wasn’t bad enough, Dorothy’s confidant was also murdered in the process for having a copy of the material created by Dorothy. The above video covers this shocking event.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…