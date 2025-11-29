MIND BLOWING INTERVIEW REVEALED ABOUT ANTARCTICA EXPOSED!
CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH?
Sadly, James Files (assassin that delivered the fatal bullet to President Kennedy) is dying of cancer and that interview had to be cut short. It’s no surprise CORRUPT YOUTUBE has CENSORED this interview now. I was able to grab it before this happened though. Please pass it along it’s totally censored!
Please send this amazing video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to wakeup humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.