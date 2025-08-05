YOU CAN READ MICHAEL’S MIND BLOWING BOOK HERE FOR FREE: https://archive.org/details/finaljudgmentmis0000pipe

His emails to me became depressed, even when traveling across the country with Glenn, left. After he was established in the house, they were even more depressed, as though he was being pretty much isolated from the world. In fact, he wrote as much. Before the place burnt down he emailed me that the railing of the porch to that house had been sabotaged, broke when he pressed against it, and he almost fell a distance to the ground. He was definite about it being done on purpose. Shortly later, he was extremely unhappy about being dumped into a motel room with no one he knew around him after the fire, the circumstances of which I never heard.

Either the day before he died or the day before that, can't remember, he sent me the first upbeat email I had from him since leaving DC. He relayed that he was about to start writing in earnest exposing ??????? He didn't tell me what but it was obviously big. Wish I still had that email but I had a computer crash since and lost all the emails.

I believe there was likely a plot to get him isolated where no one knew anything about him. For one thing, like most such murders, the police authorities didn't wait for any sort of autopsy to declare it a "natural" death. In fact, I've never been able to discover what that "natural death" was supposed to have been. There was some talk about a heart attack but nothing official that I ever heard or read.

Here’s the full article concerning the above comment: https://www.henrymakow.com/2017/11/foul-play-collins-piper.html

This is additional information on the traggic death of Michael C Piper: https://cdapress.com/news/2015/jul/03/death-raises-questions-5/

After Michael C Piper was murdered (POISONED?) I read his amazing book. Sadly, Michael exposed to many insane powerful people and was eliminated. He had too many health problems for him to have had a natural death.

Through the great work of Lt. Col Craig Robert, Vietnam sniper & sharp shooter, he exposed the countless witnesses who’ve been murdered since the JFK Assassination now 61 years ago on 11/22/2025. Here’s his website: https://www.riflewarrior.com/

I’ll be posting my videos of these JFK DEAD WITNESSES in the near future when I get time.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

Rest In Peace Michael!