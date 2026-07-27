THE BIBLE CLEARLY WARNING IN THE END TIMES ALL LIES WILL BE REVEALED AND HERE WE ARE.

MANY THANKS TO TUZARA FOR POSTING THIS DAMNING ARTICLE ABOUT THE TRAITOR OBAMA!

THIS IS YET ANOTHER PROOF, ALONG WITH THE ENDLESS CONJURED UP LIES BY SATAN AND HIS DEMONIC MOUTH PIECES, THE REAL TRUTH IS BEING EXPOSED HERE.

TRAITOR TRUMP IS PART OF THIS INSANE AGENDA AS WELL. THIS IS WHY HE’S FIGHTING TO HAVE THE REST OF THE DAMNING FILES RELEASED.

THE BELOW VIDEO SAYS IT ALL ABOUT LYING TRUMP!

WHY IS TRUMP IN UNDERWEAR LOOKING AT CHILDREN IN THE ABOVE VIDEO?

WHAT ABOUT THE ABOVE SICK PHOTO?

NO ONE CAN STOP THE REAL TRUTH FROM COMING OUT NOW!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…