HOPEFULLY THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL WAKE YOU UP!

I’ve been following Richie From Boston for a few years now and really like his work. Sadly, the fight for truth is being lost right now. The non stop CENSORSHIP is becoming unmanageable now.

I frequently bring up Matthew 24 in the bible because this is the final warning Jesus gave you and I. It’s clear TOTAL MARTIAL LAW is coming to America now. Unfortunately, REAL CHRISTIANS & PATRIOTS WILL BE CAUGHT UP IN THIS EVIL DRAGNET.

The bible tells us TRUE BELIEVERS will be protected if he or she are WATCHMAN MEN AND WOMEN. In other words, if one warns the people about the sheer evil coming, they will be DIVINELY PROTECTED.

But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman's hand. Ezekiel 33:6

One must remember! Almighty God will protect His people in His time not ours. This means we must PREP & PRAY to ensure we live long enough to fight the WICKED BATTLES coming upon the earth soon.

Please send this article to everyone you know subscribe. It’s the only way we can WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…