ABOVE VIDEO IS PROOF THE DEMONIC CIA AND THE MILITARY ARE TARGETING HUMANITY BY CREATING X DEADLY CHEMTRAILS IN THE SKY.

DEADLY CHEMTRAIL VIDEO ON 7/1/2026

DEADLY CHEMTRAIL VIDEO ON 6/30/2026

TODAY IS 7/2/2026 AND YES LITTLE POLSON MONTANA IS ONCE AGAIN BEING BY DEADLY CHEMTRAILS.

The reason why the southwest and south is not seeing DEADLY CHEMTRAILS is this. The DAMN CIA and the MILITARY TARGET parts of America for either drought or flooding. The southern U.S. is now in drought to wipe out the precious water. The north is being TARGETED by DEADLY FLOODING. Let’s not forget the DEMONIC ENEMY is also setting DEADLY FIRES THROUGHOUT AMERICA as well.

While BRAINDEAD AMERICANS are in a TRANCE, watching non stop WORTHLESS ENTERTAINMENT, SATANS HENCHMEN and WOMEN are busy DESTROYING AMERICA.

SADLY, at least 3 MILLION human being have been MURDERED by the DEADLY COVID-19 DEATH SHOT. Remember TRAITOR TRUMP approved this BIG PHARMA DEATH SHOT to MURDER AMERICANS. Also remember the 50+ million ILLEGALS were not required to take this DEADLY SHOT.

We’ve now arrived at the time where as in the days of NOAH & LOT humanity will not WAKEUP. We as true believer’s Jesus have to leave these lost human’s to die in their ENDLESS SINS. They have been brainwashed and will not WAKEUP. We have to focus on the few individuals who will listen now.

I’ve been at this for 50+ years and believe me! The average person has been lost from the start. I’ve lost countless friends and loved ones who refusd to WAKEUP. Therefore I had to cut them off so I could save my energy for the few individuals who will listen…

We can pray for their LOST SOULS but that’s it!

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…