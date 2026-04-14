LYING FALSE PROPHET TRUMP BACKS DOWN FROM CHINA! WAKEUP!
ONLY A FOOL WOULD STILL BELIEVE THE LYING CRAP COMING OUT OF TRUMPS WICKED MOUTH NOW.
Trump has VOO DOO WITCH PAULA WHITE AS HIS SO CALLED SPIRITUAL ADVISOR. She’s a spiritual slut from the pits of hell. My videos about her on my SUBSTACK proves paula white ( nothing pure about her) worships satan.
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If you think the evil is bad now see what happens before the end of this year. Could it be on 5/1/2026 (communist 1 may day) be when the elite begin the sheer hell coming to satanic America?
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.