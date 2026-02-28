ALL WARS ARE CREATED BY THE SATANIC ELITE WHO CONTROL THE WORLD. I DO NOT BELIEVE IN WAS AS A DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN. IN THE END IT’S ALWAYS THE CITIZENS WGO SUFFER IN THE END. OCCULT FREEMASONRY IN THE DEMONIC VEHICLE DESIGNING EVERY ELITE WAR IN HISTORY.

The bible WARNS is to get out of MYSTERY BABYLON AMERICA. This means dso not take part in the financial, demonic spiritual or physical concerning SATANIC AMERICA. I fyou don’t you’ll perish like the rest of humanity. This further proves trump could very will be the anti-christ…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…