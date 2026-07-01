ABOVE IS TODAYS LYING WEATHER PREDICTION. OF COURSE WITH SEEN & UNSEEN DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES HIDING IN THE CLOUDS. THE SATANIC ELITES PLAN IS TO KILL SOLAR AND THE SUN HERE IN CHEMTRAIL MONTANA DAH!

ABOVE VIDEO IS PROOF THERE’S NEVER SUN IN POLSON, MT.

Even if we do get some sun here in Polson the bastards still DEADY CHEMTRAIL. I smell the CHOKING SPRAYS REGARDLESS. The CORRUPT CIA & MILITARY have CLOAKING (INVISIBLE) planes and sprays now to further DECEIVE HUMANITY.

I’ve seen reports of states having no DEADLY CHEMTRAILS anymore. Are you people that STUPID to think the DEADLY CHEMTRAILS will stop dah! We live in the END TIMES and this sheer HELL will not stop until DIVINE INTERVENTION ARRIVES! Why don’t you people SMELL YOUR POISONED AIR ONCE IN AWHILE! If you smell a smell that isn’t natural IT’S A DAMN DEADLY CHEMTRAIL SPRAY.

Did you know some of the DEADLY SPRAYS have actually KILLED YOU SENSE OF SMALL? If you really want the facts concerning these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS here’s the links—-

CLIMATE VIEWER—-

GEOENGINEERING WATCH—-https://x.com/GeoengWatch

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP what’s left of humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…