Donnie Swaggart is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. There’s a video on the internet saying Donnie disappeared millions of dollars in funds. I don’t see any proof yet other than the video but it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

The above two videos Expose Donnie and his mother Frances Swaggart of lying and conning their followers. They try and create a new musical note using SATANS DEVIL SIGN. In these shocking videos you’ll also hear from the late Anton Lavey, founder of the Church of Satan. Anton will tell you the DEVIL SIGN places a hex on whoever points their hand in the direction of the person.

Strangely enough, when Anton was dying he said, “NO-NO-NO, It’s not supposed to be like this.” Anton knew he was headed into hell for worshipping satan. That’s Where Jimmy Swaggart is unless Almighty God had mercy on his wicked soul.

Virtually all the mega preachers have flashed SATAN OCCULT DEVIL SIGN at one time or another. The below photo I created will prove this,

The Swaggarts are on the top row. John & Josh Rosenstern far left are doing it as well. The host the program called insight on the Swaggarts SBN=666 program.

In the above photo it shows the Swaggart’s huge multi-million $$$ compound.

Above is Jimmy Swaggarts huge ministry. The Swaggart’s also have several business interests elsewhere are well. It’s been reported Donnie earns well over $300.000 a year. Of course, their corrupt ministry pays for everything of course.

This shocking video is mind blowing! It proves the Jimmy Swaggart Ministry printed CD covers and posters for satanic rock groups and strip clubs right after Jimmy fell from grace for the second time.

It’s sickening Donnie walks through the massive print shop and says, “The employees better not be doing anything they shouldn’t.” Then laughs like he doesn’t know what the hell is going on.

For the life of me I don’t know why people are still giving to this lukewarm ministry. It says to me the average person is trying to buy their way into heaven. The bible commands us to search out the truth. I guess these people are just to damn lazy to know better.

If you want to e-mail Jimmy Swaggart Ministry and voice your concern here’s their e-mail: info@jsm.org

Please send this video to everyone you know and subscribe. This the only way humanity can wakeup!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era vet and truther…