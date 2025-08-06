This amazing book is my pride & joy. When I was living in Kansas traveling as a photographer in the 1970’s. I happen to be in the area of Wallace, Kansas. I stopped in the little museum there and was told about a family named John German who traveled from Blue Ridge Georgia and was headed to Glennwood Springs, Colorado in 1874.

It took the family 4 years by covered wagon to reach the area. About 25 miles from then Fort Wallace the family was attacked by a bank of Indian’s. All but 4 girls survived the sinister attack. All the other family members were scalped and murdered. The vicious Indians took the 4 girls and fled later that day. Eventually the Indian’s split into 2 parties and went their separate ways.

The band with the two younger girls eventually deserted them upon the open prairie to die. In this thrilling book you’ll discover what happened to all four girls and how the captured vicious Indian’s were dealt with in the end.

I felt I was destined to write this book because I was born on 9/11. In fact, I was able to correspond with one of the girls Great Niece’s before her death in 2014. She to wrote a book called The Moccasin Speaks, detailing this historical event and provides clear insight into the families unique history. I have & autographed copy of Arlene book.

Unfortunately, after Arlene’s death her book went out of print and any copy on the internet is very expensive.

My book, Killed By Innocence is a novel based on true events during this time.

