Killed By Innocence Final 84.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I wrote this amazing book in the early 1980’s and published it in 2003. Killed By Innocence is based on a true story concerning the John German family. In the early 1860’s they traveled by covered wagon and on September 11th, 1874 the family was viciously attacked by the family. The entire family was murdered near Fort Wallace Kansas. EXECPT four the girls who were then held captive by the Indians.

I corresponded with the grand daughter of Sophia right before hear death in 2014. She wrote the book called:

Sadly, the above book is now out of print now. I haven’t been able to reach other family members to see what the future of this book is.

Please send my amazing book to everyone you know & subscribe.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…