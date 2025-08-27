KANDAHAR GIANT COVERUP EXPOSED!
BIBLE WARNED THERE NWERE GIANTS AFTER THE FLOOD OF NOAH!
Shocking account of & army soldier who was there, blows the whistle on this shocking events a few years ago.
Proof there were giants after the flood and roam the earth today!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this shocking article to every one you know and subscribe. It’s the only way we can WAKEUP humanity.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.