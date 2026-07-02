I PROVE IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO THE JIMMY SWAGGART FAMILY STILL WORSHIPS SATAN EVEN THOUGH JIMMY IS IN HELL NOW!

The jimmy swaggart sbn empire has totally blocked me from sharing this shocking video on their youtube platform. I’m amazing the swaggart empire still brings in millions every month while spreading a false gospel. Their stupid followers are trying to buy their way into heaven in my opinion.

I’ll keep post this video until the swaggart family opening admits they worship satan for nothing more than personal profit!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost human beings now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…