THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

If you support the jimmy swaggart (SBN) fake ministry now you’re a sucker! I have other swaggart videos here on my SUBSTACK that completely exposes these snake oil salesmen & women. I’m a WATCHMAN and have to expose the truth. Otherwise the bible warns the blood will be on my hands.

Did you know the swaggart ministry still brings in $$$=666 millions every month now. The stupid followers do not realize they are dooming themselves to hell when they draw their last breaths. They’re supporting a fake ministry that worships SATAN not JESUS CHRIST.

Don’t believe me? What the above video and find out! Need more proof? Watch the below video. The bible warns all deception will be exposed in our END TIMES now! While christians are drunk on non stop entertainment, America is being destroyed from within now.

My SUBSTACK here has countless videos trying to WAKUP braindead human beings. Sometimes it takes strong language to WAKE UP lost human beings now. Don’t shoot the messenger because one can’t handle the TRUTH!

Jimmy is now in hell for covering up all his endless crimes. The rest of the swaggarts are headed there if , he or she doesn’t REPENT of their constant lying, stealing and cheating believer’s in Jesus.

REST ASSURE THIS FATHERS DAY WHEN JIMMY DIED LAST YEAR, THE CON ARTISTS SWAGGARTS WILL DEVISE ANOTHER SCHEME OF GUILT TO GET SUCKERS TO SEND THEMN MORE MONEY!!!

HERE’S MY VIDEO EXPOSING THE SWAGGARTS WHEN LYING JIMMY DIED: https://substack.com/@earthshakingnews333/p-168808933

PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING ARTICLE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…WAKEUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!