The above video exposes the assassins behind the picket fence and on top of the records building on 11/22/63. It’s believed the picket fence assassin was none other than James Sutton Files. The Assassin on top of the Dallas Records Bidg. was sheriff Harry Weatherford a Dallas sheriff.

The insane people who altered the Zapruder Film forgot to eliminate the sprocket holes thus exposing the picket fence assassin. The assassin on top of the Dallas Records building is also exposed at the beginning of the Zapruder film. To my knowl3ge at least 4 hit teams were Daley Plaza on 11/22/63.

Please send this shocking film to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…