To this very day Marina hasn’t come clean about all she knows concerning which Oswald she’s married to. I proved in & earlier video there were two Oswalds. She said Oswald could speak perfect Russian. I don’t think Harvey Oswald could do that because he seemed like a hick.

Marina was threatened by the CORRUPT FBI is she didn’t corporate with them she would be deported back to Russia. This is why I believe she knows far more than she’s telling. Her uncle was a high ranking military man in the Russian army by the way.

Please send this important video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…