JFK MURDER-HARVEY OSWALD DAUGHTERS SPEAK OUT!
SAD!
It’s important to hear what these two woman have to say about their father who was a patsy. He was CIA/mafia plant in my opinion. James Sutton Files was the hitman that delivered the fatal blow to President Kennedy in my opinion. Files said he was with Oswald about a week before the assassination. I will post the James Files video later.
Please send this amazing video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.