It’s important to hear what these two woman have to say about their father who was a patsy. He was CIA/mafia plant in my opinion. James Sutton Files was the hitman that delivered the fatal blow to President Kennedy in my opinion. Files said he was with Oswald about a week before the assassination. I will post the James Files video later.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…