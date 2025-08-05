Before my stroke in 2018 I wrote the below book, America’s Tragic Coup D’ Etat Exposed. In 1992 I began researching this revealing subject and the more I dug the stranger the information became. The late Jim Marr’s liked my research and I spoke on the phone more than once to James Tague (Man injured under the under pass) who was injured by a concrete fragment from one of the bullets.

A few years ago Director Oliver Stone wanted to review my book And I sent it to him with a warning. I said if you use the information in my book the wicked CIA might threaten you life. Consequently, Mr stone made no mention of my work in his documentary.

In the past few years I’ve corresponded with James (Sutton) Files the assassin behind the picket fence who delivered the fatal head would to JFK. In his new book, Primary Target, he answers several of my questions in the book and mentions my name in each instance. James also told me JFK’s body was dumped in the Atlantic Ocean along with his casket.

James Files also noted J.D. Tippit is in JFK’s grave. I go into this subject in great detail in my book. Unbeknown to most people is there were two Oswald’s and I cover this extensively in my book. I also want to mention that Jackie Kennedy and Secret Service Agent did not shoot JFK. In the altered Zapruder Film Jackie’s hand are on JFK’s arms. William Greer could not have shot JFK because was left handed and that hand was on the steering wheel of the car. He would have had to rotate 150* to shoot and the bullet would have hit JFK in the right or forehead.

I created the above photo to dispel the false information circulated on the internet. Unfortunately, the late researcher William Cooper came up with this theory before he was murdered in 2001 a few weeks by the assassination. This doesn’t take away from the great research bill did before his untimely death.

Although 95% of the JFK Assassination has already been exposed the most damning evidence will never be revealed. Why? It could certainly bring down America in the process. Unfortunately though, humanity has been so dumbed down now few give a damn anymore.

If you really want to be blown away then down load my free book below!

Be sure to send this shocking book link to everyone and subscribe. This is the only to get the truth out there and wakeup sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…