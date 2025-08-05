EARTH SHAKING NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EARTH SHAKING NEWS's avatar
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Aug 5Edited

YOU CAN READ THIS AMAZING BOOK I WROTE FOR FREE HERE! PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SEND IT TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO WAKE THEM UP NOW.

I DO NOT MONITOR MY COMMENTS PAGE ON SUBSTACK . I HAD A REPORT COMMENTS ARE BEING REMOVED AND IT’S NOT ME DOING IT. I HAVE MORE BOOKS TO UPLOAD SO PLEASE LOOK FOR THE POSTS UPCOMING! GOD BLESS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RICHARD THORNE
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture