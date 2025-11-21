The above shocking video will blow your mind! Sadly, the JFK VIDEOS I’m now publishing has all virtually been scrubbed from the internet. Thank God I grabbed them before the SATANIC ELITE could destroy them.

Naturally, since there were two CIA OSWALD’S there were also to Oswald mothers revealed in this shocking video. Lee Oswald who spoke perfect English escaped from the back of the Texas theater and was flown out of Dallas by either CIA Robert T Plumlee or the homosexual David Ferrie. This left Harvey Oswald to face the public as a PATSY!

if you ant the complete picture of the JFK Assassination please read my free book, JFK COUP D ETAT PDF here on SUBSTACK. While I think my unique book exposes 95% of this brutal event. I believe 5% will never be known because Donald Trump will not release the DAMMING CIA FILES.

Please send this amazing video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…