I was 15 when I watched President Kennedy’s funeral which would have be 62 years ago next week. I and a few friends watched the funeral on tv and we lit candles in honor of his tragic demise. Like most young people at that time, we knew what happened because it really didn’t register until years alter.

In 1964 CORRUPT PRESIDENT LYNDON JOHNSON came to our high school but, I being & underclassman and our gym being extremely small, thank God, I wasn’t allowed to attend the speech. Johnson was one of the most EVIL presidents in the history of America in my opinion.

If you read my JFK Coup D Etat book I just posted here on SUBSTACK, then you know just how corrupt America’s FASCIST Government has become now. When President Kennedy was murdered in my opinion it was the end of true freedom in America. Since then the SATANIC ELITE has totally taken over all POLITICIANS, CORPORATIONS and MAINSTREAM 501C-3 MINISTRIES. You’ll know them because their preachers FLASH SATANS DEVIL SIGN.

When a person fully grasps the JFK ASSASSINATION, it’s then he or she can see the full picture as to why America is being destroyed from within right now. My endless videos prove I’m telling the truth because I have nothing left to loose at 77 years old. I’m not afraid of death and look forward to it when my time on this evil planet has come to & end.

I’ve tried to help people WAKEUP for decades now even though, I’ve lost friends, family & loved one’s in the process. I was raised to believe, A PERSONS WORD IS HIS BOND and telling the TRUTH keeps one’s dignity pure.

